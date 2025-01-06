Left Menu

Britain Battles Blizzards: Travel Chaos Ensues

Severe weather hit Britain with snow, rain, and flooding, disrupting travel. Airports in northern England temporarily closed runways, causing flight delays. The Met Office issued warnings for snow, ice, and rain. Over 150 locations faced flooding risks. Trains and roads experienced cancellations or closures due to adverse conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:49 IST
Britain faced severe weather disruptions on Monday, with snow, rain, and flooding impacting travels across the country. Airports in northern England, including Manchester and Liverpool, had to temporarily close their runways, leading to flight delays.

The Met Office issued warnings for snow, ice, and rain, with the Environment Agency anticipating flooding at over 150 locations across the UK due to rain and melting snow. As a result, Britain's National Rail reported numerous train delays and cancellations.

Several major roads in northern and central England saw closures due to adverse weather conditions, the National Highways stated. The coldest night of the winter was recorded in some parts of Scotland, with temperatures plummeting to minus 13.3 degrees Celsius.

