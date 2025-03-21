Blaze at Heathrow Sparks Massive Air Travel Disruption
Heathrow Airport experienced significant disruption after a fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a power outage, leading to its closure and impacting over 1,350 flights. The incident affected thousands of passengers and homes while firefighters worked to control the blaze and restore services.
In an unexpected halt to operations, Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest transit hub, was forced to close following a fire-induced power outage. The closure on Friday impacted more than 1,350 flights, affecting a vast number of passengers globally.
The blaze, which originated at an electrical substation, caused a massive power disruption not only to the airport but also to thousands of residential homes in west London. Rescue teams worked tirelessly, with around 70 firefighters deployed to control the inferno as the fire raged throughout the night.
Amid safety concerns and significant disruption, Heathrow assured passengers that updates would be issued as soon as information was available, while urging travelers to refrain from heading to the airport until operations resume. The long-lasting repercussions are reminiscent of similar disruptions earlier this year, marking a challenging period for UK aviation.
