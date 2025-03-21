Left Menu

Blaze at Heathrow Sparks Massive Air Travel Disruption

Heathrow Airport experienced significant disruption after a fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a power outage, leading to its closure and impacting over 1,350 flights. The incident affected thousands of passengers and homes while firefighters worked to control the blaze and restore services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:20 IST
Blaze at Heathrow Sparks Massive Air Travel Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an unexpected halt to operations, Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest transit hub, was forced to close following a fire-induced power outage. The closure on Friday impacted more than 1,350 flights, affecting a vast number of passengers globally.

The blaze, which originated at an electrical substation, caused a massive power disruption not only to the airport but also to thousands of residential homes in west London. Rescue teams worked tirelessly, with around 70 firefighters deployed to control the inferno as the fire raged throughout the night.

Amid safety concerns and significant disruption, Heathrow assured passengers that updates would be issued as soon as information was available, while urging travelers to refrain from heading to the airport until operations resume. The long-lasting repercussions are reminiscent of similar disruptions earlier this year, marking a challenging period for UK aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025