Blaze at Heathrow Sparks Massive Air Travel Disruption

In an unexpected halt to operations, Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest transit hub, was forced to close following a fire-induced power outage. The closure on Friday impacted more than 1,350 flights, affecting a vast number of passengers globally.

The blaze, which originated at an electrical substation, caused a massive power disruption not only to the airport but also to thousands of residential homes in west London. Rescue teams worked tirelessly, with around 70 firefighters deployed to control the inferno as the fire raged throughout the night.

Amid safety concerns and significant disruption, Heathrow assured passengers that updates would be issued as soon as information was available, while urging travelers to refrain from heading to the airport until operations resume. The long-lasting repercussions are reminiscent of similar disruptions earlier this year, marking a challenging period for UK aviation.

