Calls for Silver Hallmarking Echo at BIS Foundation Day

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi suggested that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should consider making hallmarking mandatory for silver and its artifacts. This push comes in response to growing consumer demand, similar to existing mandates for gold, ensuring authenticity and protection for buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the 78th BIS Foundation Day event, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi advocated for mandatory hallmarking of silver, addressing a growing demand from consumers.

Joshi noted that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should discuss and make an informed decision on implementing such measures for silver artifacts, aligning with the current hallmarking practices in place for gold.

Currently, hallmarking is required only for gold, using a unique six-digit alphanumeric HUID code. Expanding this system to silver would significantly enhance India's quality control over its precious metals industry, providing consumers with greater assurance of product authenticity.

