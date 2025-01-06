Calls for Silver Hallmarking Echo at BIS Foundation Day

At the 78th BIS Foundation Day event, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi advocated for mandatory hallmarking of silver, addressing a growing demand from consumers.

Joshi noted that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should discuss and make an informed decision on implementing such measures for silver artifacts, aligning with the current hallmarking practices in place for gold.

Currently, hallmarking is required only for gold, using a unique six-digit alphanumeric HUID code. Expanding this system to silver would significantly enhance India's quality control over its precious metals industry, providing consumers with greater assurance of product authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)