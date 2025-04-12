Oman Hosts High-Stakes U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations

Oman is set to play host to significant nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States this Saturday, with the primary aim of reviving discussions about Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear agenda. High-stakes deliberations come amidst threats of military action by U.S. President Donald Trump if a deal isn't reached.

Iranian and U.S. delegations have landed in Muscat, led respectively by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. Iran approaches the talks cautiously, suspicious of Trump's threats and determined not to yield on its nuclear enrichment program.

Although there is a glimmer of hope for progress, a gap remains wide after decades of dispute. Each side has yet to agree on the format of the negotiations, whether to conduct them face-to-face as the U.S. wishes or indirectly according to Iran's preference. Success could ease regional tensions, while failure could stoke fears of broad military conflict and affect the world's oil exports.

