Drive for Silver: Mandatory Hallmarking Proposed

The Food and Consumer Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi, has called on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to explore mandatory hallmarking for silver and silver artifacts, acknowledging consumer demands during the BIS Foundation Day event.

According to Joshi, BIS is tasked with evaluating feasibility assessments and gathering feedback from consumers and dealers before the government reaches a decision. Currently, silver hallmarking is voluntary.

BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari anticipates readiness for mandatory hallmarking within three to six months. This follows the successful implementation of mandatory gold hallmarking, further cementing BIS's role in standardizing product quality.

