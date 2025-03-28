Left Menu

Local Heroics Foil Jewellery Heist in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, robbers targeting a jewellery shop fled after local residents gathered. They fired shots in the air at Kelwa Road near Mamta Jewellers. No injuries occurred, and the police are investigating to locate the suspects.

A daring robbery attempt in Maharashtra's Palghar district was thwarted by the quick actions of local residents. Around 8 pm on Thursday, suspicious individuals targeted Mamta Jewellers on Kelwa Road, drawing the attention of locals who quickly surrounded the area.

Faced with the unexpected crowd, the robbers fired shots into the air as a scare tactic before making a hasty retreat from the scene, authorities said. Despite the violent nature of the encounter, the community's alertness ensured no one was harmed.

The Safale police have launched an investigation into the attempted heist and are actively pursuing the culprits. Local vigilance appears to have played a pivotal role in preventing potential harm and material loss.

