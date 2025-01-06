Punjab Roadways Workers On Strike: Statewide Disruption Leaves Commuters Stranded
Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and PRTC initiated a strike to demand job regularisation and salary hikes, affecting commuters across the state. Protests and disrupted services left passengers waiting as employees planned further actions, including a march to the Chief Minister's residence, after talks with the Transport Minister failed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation (PRTC) commenced a three-day strike on Monday, pushing for job regularisation and salary increases.
The strike caused widespread disruption, leaving many commuters stranded at bus stands throughout the state, as approximately 2,800 buses remained off the roads.
Union leaders intensified their protests by rallying at bus depots and warned of escalating their actions, including a march to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence, after inconclusive talks with Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
