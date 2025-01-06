Farewell Flight: The Final Journey of Captain Devi Sharan

After a remarkable 40-year career, Captain Devi Sharan, the acclaimed pilot of Indian Airlines flight IC814, has retired. On January 4, Sharan completed his final journey, a Dreamliner flight from Melbourne to Delhi, marking the end of an era for the veteran aviator.

In a farewell message, Sharan expressed gratitude to his colleagues and the passengers he served, reflecting on a memorable career with Air India. His contributions were honored in a video tribute titled 'The Sky Bows, The Runway Salutes The Captain of IC814', shared by Air India on social media.

Sharan's retirement coincides with the mandatory retirement age of 65 for commercial pilots. Notably, in 1999, Sharan's leadership during the IC814 hijacking saved lives amidst a dangerous crisis. Indian Airlines later merged with Air India in 2007, becoming part of the airline's storied history.

(With inputs from agencies.)