Farewell Flight: The Final Journey of Captain Devi Sharan

Captain Devi Sharan, known for his role in the IC814 hijacking incident, has retired from flying after a distinguished 40-year career with Air India. Sharan, who turned 65, piloted his last flight from Melbourne to Delhi. He expressed gratitude to his colleagues and passengers in a heartfelt message.

Updated: 06-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:57 IST
Farewell Flight: The Final Journey of Captain Devi Sharan
After a remarkable 40-year career, Captain Devi Sharan, the acclaimed pilot of Indian Airlines flight IC814, has retired. On January 4, Sharan completed his final journey, a Dreamliner flight from Melbourne to Delhi, marking the end of an era for the veteran aviator.

In a farewell message, Sharan expressed gratitude to his colleagues and the passengers he served, reflecting on a memorable career with Air India. His contributions were honored in a video tribute titled 'The Sky Bows, The Runway Salutes The Captain of IC814', shared by Air India on social media.

Sharan's retirement coincides with the mandatory retirement age of 65 for commercial pilots. Notably, in 1999, Sharan's leadership during the IC814 hijacking saved lives amidst a dangerous crisis. Indian Airlines later merged with Air India in 2007, becoming part of the airline's storied history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

