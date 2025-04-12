Delhi's Mission Against Waterlogging: A New Dawn in Monsoon Management

The Delhi government, under the stewardship of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, has embarked on an aggressive mission to combat the perennial issue of waterlogging during monsoon season. On Saturday, Verma emphasized the administration's commitment to a seamless and transparent water distribution system.

Inspecting a problematic drain in the Sriniwaspuri area, Verma admitted past negligence but assured substantive actions. He disclosed a prompt desilting order, with accountability ensured via recorded videos of the cleaning process. Additionally, using GPS, sensors, and flow metres, the integrity of water tanker deliveries will be scrutinized, tackling entrenched malpractices.

Further, district officials are tasked with clearing encroachments in overcrowded zones. Underpinning these moves is a newly announced venture to uproot irregularities and revitalize water supply infrastructure for Delhi's residents, regardless of constituency loyalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)