Delhi's Mission Against Waterlogging: A New Dawn in Monsoon Management

Delhi's government, led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, intensifies efforts to prevent waterlogging this monsoon. Verma promises transparency and steps, including desilting drains and monitoring tanker deliveries, to address longstanding issues. With a mission-mode approach, the BJP government targets every constituency without bias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government, under the stewardship of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, has embarked on an aggressive mission to combat the perennial issue of waterlogging during monsoon season. On Saturday, Verma emphasized the administration's commitment to a seamless and transparent water distribution system.

Inspecting a problematic drain in the Sriniwaspuri area, Verma admitted past negligence but assured substantive actions. He disclosed a prompt desilting order, with accountability ensured via recorded videos of the cleaning process. Additionally, using GPS, sensors, and flow metres, the integrity of water tanker deliveries will be scrutinized, tackling entrenched malpractices.

Further, district officials are tasked with clearing encroachments in overcrowded zones. Underpinning these moves is a newly announced venture to uproot irregularities and revitalize water supply infrastructure for Delhi's residents, regardless of constituency loyalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

