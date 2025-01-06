PM Modi Unveils Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor's Latest Stretch

In a significant step towards bolstering regional connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 13-kilometer section of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. The stretch, unveiled on Sunday, is being implemented by the NCRTC and marks a milestone in enhancing semi-high-speed connectivity within the National Capital Region.

This newly inaugurated corridor segment runs between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, including a critical 3.5-kilometer section known as Package 6, executed by Afcons. This stretch features the first elevated station in Delhi, New Ashok Nagar, which provides interconnectivity with the existing Delhi Metro network.

The installation of six steel bow-string spans, a centerpiece of this project, was completed amid stringent conditions, including heavy traffic and challenging geography. Afcons, under meticulous coordination with NCRTC, achieved this engineering feat, completing a vital part of the corridor that promises to streamline travel and boost infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)