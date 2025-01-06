U.S. Factory Orders Decline Amid Aviation Weakness

New data reveals a drop in demand for U.S.-manufactured goods as factory orders declined by 0.4% in November, mainly due to reduced commercial aircraft orders. This setback indicates a potential slowdown in business spending on equipment in the fourth quarter.

Despite this dip, a recent survey from the Institute for Supply Management provided some optimistic signs as the Purchasing Managers Index hit a nine-month high in December. This suggests a rebound in factory production following recent contractions, hinting at a recovery spurred by forthcoming interest rate cuts.

Amid this economic landscape, President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tax reductions could stimulate growth. However, potential tariff hikes could raise raw material costs, adding complexity to the economic outlook. Meanwhile, Wall Street experienced a positive trading session, with the dollar slipping slightly and U.S. Treasury yields rising.

