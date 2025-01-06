Left Menu

U.S. Factory Orders Decline Amid Aviation Weakness

U.S. factory orders dropped 0.4% in November due to lower demand for commercial aircraft. Despite a forecasted recovery with interest rate cuts, weaknesses in business spending on equipment were noted. Mixed signals emerged as certain manufacturing sectors showed resilience, with policy changes potentially impacting future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:11 IST
U.S. Factory Orders Decline Amid Aviation Weakness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New data reveals a drop in demand for U.S.-manufactured goods as factory orders declined by 0.4% in November, mainly due to reduced commercial aircraft orders. This setback indicates a potential slowdown in business spending on equipment in the fourth quarter.

Despite this dip, a recent survey from the Institute for Supply Management provided some optimistic signs as the Purchasing Managers Index hit a nine-month high in December. This suggests a rebound in factory production following recent contractions, hinting at a recovery spurred by forthcoming interest rate cuts.

Amid this economic landscape, President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tax reductions could stimulate growth. However, potential tariff hikes could raise raw material costs, adding complexity to the economic outlook. Meanwhile, Wall Street experienced a positive trading session, with the dollar slipping slightly and U.S. Treasury yields rising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025