Inland Waterways: India’s New Economic Wave

In a landmark achievement for India's transportation sector, the first freight service under the 'Jalvahak' scheme successfully completed its maiden journey from Kolkata to Pandu.

The MV Trishul led the way, hauling 1500 tonnes of cement, with substantial assistance from dumb Barges Ajay and Dikshu, using the Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route.

This notable venture underscores the economic and environmental potential of India's inland waterways, as highlighted by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The government's commitment to sustainable logistics is evident as this initiative seeks to ease the burden on railways and roadways.

(With inputs from agencies.)