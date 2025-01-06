Left Menu

Inland Waterways: India’s New Economic Wave

The Jalvahak scheme successfully launched its first freight service, transporting cement from Kolkata to Pandu. The initiative, focusing on National Waterways, offers businesses an eco-friendly and efficient logistics alternative. It's a joint effort by IWAI and ICSL, under Modi's leadership to transform transportation.

Guwahati | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:04 IST
In a landmark achievement for India's transportation sector, the first freight service under the 'Jalvahak' scheme successfully completed its maiden journey from Kolkata to Pandu.

The MV Trishul led the way, hauling 1500 tonnes of cement, with substantial assistance from dumb Barges Ajay and Dikshu, using the Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route.

This notable venture underscores the economic and environmental potential of India's inland waterways, as highlighted by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The government's commitment to sustainable logistics is evident as this initiative seeks to ease the burden on railways and roadways.

