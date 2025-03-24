Natixis CIB Opens Eco-Friendly Office in Bangalore
Natixis Global Services has inaugurated a sustainable office in Bangalore's Bagmane Solarium City. The LEED Gold Certified facility, primarily powered by solar energy, reflects the company's commitment to ESG and DEI principles, while enhancing operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact.
In an effort to consolidate its operations and enhance environmental sustainability, Natixis Global Services (India) Private Limited has opened a new office in Bangalore.
Located in Bagmane Solarium City, the office is a testament to Natixis CIB's dedication to eco-friendly practices, leveraging a LEED Gold Certified building that harnesses renewable solar energy for 85% of its energy needs. The facility aims to operate on 100% green solar energy by 2026.
This move aligns with the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) priorities, as noted by Nilesh Iyer, CEO of Natixis Global Services (India), who highlighted the comprehensive ecosystem of partners supporting these goals.
