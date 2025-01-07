Snowstorm Chaos: Winter Blast Disrupts U.S. Mid-Atlantic

A major winter storm swept through the U.S. mid-Atlantic states, forcing federal offices and schools in Washington, D.C., to close on Monday. The storm left parts of the Ohio Valley and Central Plains buried under a foot of snow.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, over five inches had accumulated in Washington by midday Monday, with some Maryland and Virginia areas receiving up to 12 inches. Officials warned of severe travel disruptions and advised drivers to refrain from road travel. In response, state governors from Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas, and others declared states of emergency.

Post-storm, Arctic air brought freezing rain and icy conditions from Illinois to the Atlantic coast. Kansas saw wind chills between 5 and 25 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. Meanwhile, Kansas City recorded its highest snowfall, 11 inches, in over three decades. While Congress met to certify Donald Trump's election, federal offices remained shut in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)