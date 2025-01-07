Left Menu

Snowstorm Chaos: Winter Blast Disrupts U.S. Mid-Atlantic

A massive winter storm swept through the U.S. mid-Atlantic, closing federal offices and schools, and causing major travel disruptions. The storm brought heavy snow and freezing temperatures, with dangerous conditions expected to persist. States of emergency were declared, flights were canceled, and power outages affected over 330,000 households.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 00:34 IST
Snowstorm Chaos: Winter Blast Disrupts U.S. Mid-Atlantic

A major winter storm swept through the U.S. mid-Atlantic states, forcing federal offices and schools in Washington, D.C., to close on Monday. The storm left parts of the Ohio Valley and Central Plains buried under a foot of snow.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, over five inches had accumulated in Washington by midday Monday, with some Maryland and Virginia areas receiving up to 12 inches. Officials warned of severe travel disruptions and advised drivers to refrain from road travel. In response, state governors from Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas, and others declared states of emergency.

Post-storm, Arctic air brought freezing rain and icy conditions from Illinois to the Atlantic coast. Kansas saw wind chills between 5 and 25 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. Meanwhile, Kansas City recorded its highest snowfall, 11 inches, in over three decades. While Congress met to certify Donald Trump's election, federal offices remained shut in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025