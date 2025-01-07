India's GDP: A Slowdown in the Growth March

The Indian economy is forecasted to grow by 6.4% in 2024-25, a decrease from the 8.2% growth recorded in the previous fiscal year, according to figures released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

This projection stands below the Reserve Bank's recent estimate, which anticipates a growth rate of 6.6% for the same fiscal period ending March 2025.

The NSO, in its advance estimates of national income for 2024-25, clarified that the real GDP is expected to from a robust 8.2% to a more moderate 6.4% between FY2023-24 and FY2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)