India's GDP: A Slowdown in the Growth March
India's economic growth is projected to slow to 6.4% in 2024-25, a dip from 8.2% in the previous fiscal year. This forecast by the National Statistical Office contrasts with the Reserve Bank's slightly higher estimate of 6.6% for the same period.
The Indian economy is forecasted to grow by 6.4% in 2024-25, a decrease from the 8.2% growth recorded in the previous fiscal year, according to figures released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
This projection stands below the Reserve Bank's recent estimate, which anticipates a growth rate of 6.6% for the same fiscal period ending March 2025.
The NSO, in its advance estimates of national income for 2024-25, clarified that the real GDP is expected to from a robust 8.2% to a more moderate 6.4% between FY2023-24 and FY2024-25.
