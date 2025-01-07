Left Menu

Wagh Bakri Tea Group's Massive Expansion: New Plant Unveiled

The Wagh Bakri Tea Group is investing over Rs 100 crore in a new plant in Gujarat to boost raw material storage and instant tea production. The facility will feature an Automatic Stock Retrieval System and aims to increase daily instant tea output from 4,000 to 20,000 packets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:22 IST
Wagh Bakri Tea Group's Massive Expansion: New Plant Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad-headquartered Wagh Bakri Tea Group is set to establish a new manufacturing plant in Gujarat with an investment surpassing Rs 100 crore. This development aims to amplify both the storage capacity of raw materials and the production of instant tea, according to CEO Sanjay Singal.

Sanjay Singal, who took over as CEO in August of the previous year, emphasized that the upcoming unit will enhance both instant tea production and raw material storage. The new warehouse will feature an Automatic Stock Retrieval System (ASRS) to streamline operations.

The plant, situated in Dakor, Gujarat, is projected to become operational by the third quarter of 2025. With the investment, Wagh Bakri aims to quintuple its instant tea production, jumping from the current 3,000-4,000 packets daily to 20,000. Additionally, storage capabilities are set to increase significantly, accommodating up to 18 lakh chests of tea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025