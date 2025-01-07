Wagh Bakri Tea Group's Massive Expansion: New Plant Unveiled

Ahmedabad-headquartered Wagh Bakri Tea Group is set to establish a new manufacturing plant in Gujarat with an investment surpassing Rs 100 crore. This development aims to amplify both the storage capacity of raw materials and the production of instant tea, according to CEO Sanjay Singal.

Sanjay Singal, who took over as CEO in August of the previous year, emphasized that the upcoming unit will enhance both instant tea production and raw material storage. The new warehouse will feature an Automatic Stock Retrieval System (ASRS) to streamline operations.

The plant, situated in Dakor, Gujarat, is projected to become operational by the third quarter of 2025. With the investment, Wagh Bakri aims to quintuple its instant tea production, jumping from the current 3,000-4,000 packets daily to 20,000. Additionally, storage capabilities are set to increase significantly, accommodating up to 18 lakh chests of tea.

(With inputs from agencies.)