U.S. Market Steadies as Investors Eye Trump Policies and Fed Moves

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures steadied, with investors keenly awaiting pivotal economic data and hints of policy direction from the incoming Trump administration. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey and the Institute for Supply Management's services activity data, both crucial indicators, are due at 10 a.m. ET.

Market analysts are particularly focused on the Federal Reserve's next moves, especially with expectations around its monetary easing cycle. There's widespread attention on November's non-farm payrolls data, due later this week, and remarks from Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin about inflation risks and borrowing costs.

In anticipation of economic policy shifts, notable movements were seen in major tech stocks, with Nvidia climbing post-conference unveilings, while Apple and Tesla saw slight declines. Amid these dynamics, the financial world watches Trump's potential policy impacts that include tax cuts and tariffs, which carry implications for inflation and global trade relations.

