Indonesia Joins BRICS: A New Era of Global Collaboration

Indonesia has officially joined the BRICS bloc of developing economies, Brazil, the presiding country of the group, announced recently.

This decision follows the endorsement of Indonesia's candidacy by BRICS leaders in August 2023, with formal membership pursued after the formation of Indonesia's newly elected government.

The inclusion of Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, is seen as a strategic step to enhance global governance reform and strengthen South-South cooperation, according to statements from both Brazilian and Indonesian governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)