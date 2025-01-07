Reliance Industries Poised for Strong Recovery: Bernstein Report
Reliance Industries Limited is set for a recovery in 2024, driven by telecom, retail, and refining sectors. Jio's ARPU is expected to grow 12% in 2025 without tariff hikes. Retail and refining are rebounding, and the company’s investments in renewable energy are anticipated to bolster its profitability.
- Country:
- India
In a report by Bernstein, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is anticipated to initiate a recovery cycle in 2024, following a challenging period, with telecom, retail, and refining sectors propelling this growth. The telecom giant, Jio, is expected to drive significant improvements, particularly with a projected 12% increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in 2025, alongside a 4-5% growth in subscriber numbers.
The report underscores a notable bounce-back in the retail segment, with expectations for double-digit EBITDA growth, strengthening RIL's financial outlook. In refining, Gross Refining Margins (GRMs), which saw a decline to USD 9 per barrel, are also predicted to recover, thus enhancing the conglomerate's earnings. Additionally, valuation metrics reveal a current trading multiple of 10.1x forward EV/EBITDA, which is 17% below its three-year average, suggesting room for investor optimism with potential earnings growth hitting 19% or more by FY26.
RIL's investments in energy, including plans for extensive solar and battery capacity expansion, are key to its future strategy, with initiatives like a 20 GW panel manufacturing plan for internal use and a 50 GWh battery manufacturing target by 2027 showcasing its commitment. Agreements such as a Power Purchase Agreement for 128MW and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government for substantial green hydrogen production highlight RIL's strategic market positioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA Awards 16 Renewable Energy and Battery Storage Projects Worth Over R44 Billion
Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies
UAE: Emarat, Lootah Biofuels sign MoU to enhance cooperation in renewable energy
Tripura renewable energy agency to supply purified water to 50 remote tribal hamlets
Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations