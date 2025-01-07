Left Menu

FTSE 100: Banking Falls Offset Energy Gains Amid Global Economic Anticipation

The UK's FTSE 100 dropped slightly due to declines in banking stocks, overshadowing energy gains. As investors anticipate economic data, domestic FTSE 250 also fell. Rising British yields and investor wariness over the Federal Reserve's actions contributed to market uncertainties.

Updated: 07-01-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:37 IST
The UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, hindered by a downturn in banking stocks even as energy shares saw gains. Investors are eagerly awaiting economic data globally to assess monetary policy directions.

FTSE 100, laden with exporters, saw a 0.1% dip, while the FTSE 250, focused on domestic affairs, fell 1.3% to a weekly low. On Wall Street, buoyant economic data instigated investor uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's easing pace this year.

In the UK, yields increased lately, with a November rate peak reminiscent of 1998, aligning with expectations that the Bank of England will maintain a conservative interest rate reduction approach this year. Meanwhile, financial stocks led the FTSE 100's decline, impacted further by sluggish construction activity and a rare drop in house prices.

