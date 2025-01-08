Thailand Becomes Asia's Hub for Mobility Innovation: MTAB 2025

Thailand is set to strengthen its foothold as a leader in transportation technology with the rebranding of Electric Vehicle Asia to MobilityTech Asia - Bangkok 2025 (MTAB). The event, organized by Informa Markets, underscores Thailand's growing influence in sustainable mobility and aims to position the country as a regional hub for cutting-edge technological advancements.

The three-day event, scheduled for July 2-4, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, promises to showcase significant strides in electric vehicle technology, autonomous driving, and AI-driven transportation solutions. MTAB aims to draw global attention to Thailand's capabilities in automotive innovation and catalyze investment in the region's energy transition efforts.

High-ranking officials, including Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, have iterated the government's commitment to NET Zero goals, emphasizing the strategic importance of the rebranding. Experts and industry leaders are expected to assemble at MTAB to share insights and forge partnerships that will shape the future of intelligent mobility across Asia. MTAB will be held alongside the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week, enhancing Thailand's status as a cornerstone for sustainable solutions in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)