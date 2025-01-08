Markets Brace for Diverging Paths Amid Inflation Fears

Wednesday saw global markets, particularly in Europe, on tenterhooks following strong U.S. economic data that reignited inflation fears. The dollar stood firm as Treasury yields climbed, signaling economic resilience in the U.S., leaving traders concerned over potential divergent monetary policies.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is anticipated to implement a gradual interest rate reduction; however, traders foresee the European Central Bank enacting deeper cuts despite recent euro zone inflation data. The ECB is expected to ease by 99 basis points, contrasting with the Fed's projected 37.5-basis-point cut by the end of 2025.

The market is also keeping a close watch on corporate developments, notably Meta Platforms' recent decision to overhaul its political content management. CEO Mark Zuckerberg's adjustments could impact platforms like Facebook and Instagram as the company prepares for a new U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)