Radar Upgrade: Boosting Security in European Waters

Germany's federal maritime authority has instructed offshore wind farms on the northern coast to install radar facilities to enhance surveillance of ships and drones, amidst growing security concerns in European waters after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Attacks on infrastructure and questionable actions by ageing oil tankers have intensified the need for improved monitoring.

Customs proceedings began after the Eventin vessel was found adrift in German waters. The EU suspects it as part of a 'shadow fleet' used by Russia to evade oil sanctions. Authorities have reported vessels with navigation systems off and disturbance in satellite navigation signals affecting the Baltic Sea.

Germany's BSH published 2025 standards demanding wind farm operators in the North and Baltic Sea to install advanced radar systems, supplying data to federal authorities. Backed by new constitutional reforms, Germany is set for significant security investments, strengthening surveillance and defence capabilities.

