Global Stock Market Woes: Dollar Dominance and Inflation Fears

Asian, European, and U.S. stocks fell amid concerns over inflation and U.S. rate policies. The strong dollar kept major currencies like the yen and euro near lows. Rising bond yields pressured tech stocks, while attention shifted towards U.S. job and inflation data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:50 IST
Global stock markets experienced a downturn on Wednesday as a strong dollar maintained its grip over major global currencies, including the yen, yuan, and euro. The persistent strength of the dollar is largely due to expectations that the Federal Reserve will not hurry to cut interest rates as new data showed ongoing stability in the U.S. economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped by 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.1%, and all three of Wall Street's main indexes ended lower as inflation fears loom large.

The negative sentiment extends to Europe, with Eurostoxx 50 futures declining by 0.3% and German DAX futures slipping by 0.18%. Rising bond yields, which have reached five-month highs, are expected to add pressure to European tech stocks. Investors are keenly watching the differing monetary policies between the U.S. and Europe, as well as potential tariff implementations following President-elect Donald Trump's imminent inauguration on January 20.

With the European Central Bank expected to slash rates further, and the euro inching closer to a two-year low, market dynamics remain volatile. Meanwhile, the yen and China's blue-chip stocks continued to face pressures, with global markets closely monitoring the U.S. jobs and inflation report scheduled for release soon. Investors are on edge, ready to shift strategies based on fluctuations in key economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

