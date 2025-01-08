Kolkata Metro Steps Up Anti-Suicide Campaign Amid Rising Concerns

In the wake of a tragic incident at Chandni Chowk station, Metro Railway Kolkata has ramped up its 'anti-suicide' campaign. The initiative seeks to discourage passengers from taking extreme actions by posting engaging posters and issuing frequent announcements on platform safety.

The heightened campaign comes after the unfortunate death of a person caused disruptions on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor's Blue line, affecting thousands of commuters for over two hours. Authorities have strategically placed banners on the trackside walls of stations to ensure they are visible to passengers. Additional measures include constant monitoring through CCTV and prompt alert systems.

Despite the effort, the installation of glass barriers on the Blue Line platforms remains unfeasible due to technical constraints. However, staff skilled in counseling are available to assist passengers in distress. The campaign reinforces messages in English and Bengali, urging commuters to consider their loved ones before making irreversible decisions.

