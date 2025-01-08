Left Menu

Mahindra's Green Leap: State-of-the-Art Electric Vehicle Hub Unveiled

Mahindra launched a cutting-edge Electric SUV plant in Chakan, running on renewable energy. With a Rs 4,500 crore investment, it boasts an AI-driven system for efficiency and quality, emphasizing safety, diversity, and sustainability to align with India's COP26 goals.

Mahindra EV facility at Chakan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mahindra & Mahindra has made a major advancement in its electric vehicle production capabilities by unveiling a highly advanced manufacturing and battery assembly facility at its Chakan plant. This strategic move to produce next-generation Electric Origin SUVs will operate wholly on renewable energy and aims to maintain a water-positive status, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Within its Rs 16,000 crore investment plan for FY22 to FY27, Mahindra has specifically channeled Rs 4,500 crore towards this cutting-edge facility. This substantial investment is intended to bolster powertrain development, refine manufacturing processes, and integrate sophisticated software, all to ensure the delivery of top-tier electric vehicles and components. The sprawling 88,000 square-meter EV manufacturing unit features high-tech installations such as a fully automated Press Shop, AI-driven Body Shop, and an advanced robotic Paint Shop to guarantee both efficiency and superior quality standards.

The operations are managed by over 500 robots operating under IoT-based systems, providing real-time insights and comprehensive traceability. Mahindra has also implemented Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to streamline material handling, which highlights the brand's unwavering focus on safety and reliability. A state-of-the-art battery assembly line, employing patented pallet designs and advanced cell terminal welding processes, ensures unmatched safety and precision in battery production.

Furthermore, the facility subjects its batteries to thorough testing, mimicking real-world conditions with IP67-rated ingress protection and continuous anomaly monitoring, thus ensuring robust performance. In addition to technological advancements, the EV hub prioritizes inclusivity and workforce skill enhancement, aiming for a 25% gender diversity ratio as a step towards a future-ready workforce.

Aligning with India's COP26 commitments, this eco-conscious facility represents Mahindra's efforts towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable manufacturing practices. By launching this state-of-the-art plant, Mahindra takes a significant leap towards realizing its vision of 'Make in India for the World'.

