Left Menu

SNAM Abrasives Unveils High Purity Silicon Carbide Innovation

SNAM Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., a leader in silicon carbide manufacturing, introduces its latest product: SNAM High Purity Silicon Carbide with up to 99.99% purity. Designed for advanced applications, it offers superior thermal conductivity, electrical performance, and mechanical strength, catering to industries like semiconductors, renewable energy, and aerospace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:05 IST
SNAM Abrasives Unveils High Purity Silicon Carbide Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

SNAM Abrasives Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled its latest groundbreaking product, the SNAM High Purity Silicon Carbide (HP SiC), boasting an impressive purity level of up to 99.99%. The new high purity material aims to meet the demanding standards of modern industries, solidifying SNAM's standing in the silicon carbide production sector.

This innovative solution addresses key industry needs, offering enhanced thermal conductivity, electrical performance, and mechanical strength, marking a significant leap in materials used for semiconductors, renewable energy, and aerospace. SNAM Abrasives, with four decades of expertise, continues to drive excellence in the abrasive and refractory market.

The launch is hailed as a forward-thinking advancement, aligning with SNAM's customer-centric approach. Director Mr. D. Muralidhar emphasized the strategic significance of this initiative for technological progress. SNAM's high-purity SiC is now globally available, with inquiries from potential partners and customers being highly encouraged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025