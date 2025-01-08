SNAM Abrasives Unveils High Purity Silicon Carbide Innovation

SNAM Abrasives Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled its latest groundbreaking product, the SNAM High Purity Silicon Carbide (HP SiC), boasting an impressive purity level of up to 99.99%. The new high purity material aims to meet the demanding standards of modern industries, solidifying SNAM's standing in the silicon carbide production sector.

This innovative solution addresses key industry needs, offering enhanced thermal conductivity, electrical performance, and mechanical strength, marking a significant leap in materials used for semiconductors, renewable energy, and aerospace. SNAM Abrasives, with four decades of expertise, continues to drive excellence in the abrasive and refractory market.

The launch is hailed as a forward-thinking advancement, aligning with SNAM's customer-centric approach. Director Mr. D. Muralidhar emphasized the strategic significance of this initiative for technological progress. SNAM's high-purity SiC is now globally available, with inquiries from potential partners and customers being highly encouraged.

