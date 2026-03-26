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Putin Set to Engage with Russian Business Leaders

President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with key Russian business figures following his address at an industry forum on Thursday, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:10 IST
Putin Set to Engage with Russian Business Leaders
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin is poised to meet with top Russian business leaders on Thursday, following his address at an industry forum.

This announcement was made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a statement to reporters, emphasizing the importance of the meeting.

The meeting aims to discuss various economic issues impacting the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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