Leadership Change at AM/NS India

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India announced Thursday that its CEO, Dilip Oommen, will retire on June 30 after two decades with the company, including a seven-year stint as CEO.

Oommen, who is 68, will maintain ties with the steel giant as a board member and will assume the new role of Vice-Chairman of ArcelorMittal India Private Ltd.

Amit Harlalka, presently Chief Financial Officer, will take over as CEO on July 1. Harlalka, who joined the company in December 2019, brings extensive experience from ArcelorMittal's operations worldwide. Aditya Mittal, AM/NS India's Chairman, lauded Oommen for branding efforts in India and expressed confidence in Harlalka's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)