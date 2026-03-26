Leadership Change at AM/NS India
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India has announced the retirement of CEO Dilip Oommen, effective June 30. Oommen will continue as a board member and Vice-Chairman. Amit Harlalka, currently the CFO, has been appointed as the new CEO starting July 1. Leadership praised for past contributions and future potential.
- Country:
- India
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India announced Thursday that its CEO, Dilip Oommen, will retire on June 30 after two decades with the company, including a seven-year stint as CEO.
Oommen, who is 68, will maintain ties with the steel giant as a board member and will assume the new role of Vice-Chairman of ArcelorMittal India Private Ltd.
Amit Harlalka, presently Chief Financial Officer, will take over as CEO on July 1. Harlalka, who joined the company in December 2019, brings extensive experience from ArcelorMittal's operations worldwide. Aditya Mittal, AM/NS India's Chairman, lauded Oommen for branding efforts in India and expressed confidence in Harlalka's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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