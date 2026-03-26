Russian-US Lawmakers Hold Crucial Dialogue Amid Strained Relations
A delegation of Russian lawmakers has visited the United States, marking the first such visit since tensions worsened over the Ukraine war. The Kremlin emphasizes the importance of this dialogue for improving communication between the two nuclear powers. Dmitry Peskov expresses hope for better relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A visit by Russian lawmakers to the United States is deemed part of a "very necessary dialogue," according to a statement from the Kremlin on Thursday.
This milestone visit marks the first time a delegation from Russia has engaged with U.S. lawmakers since bilateral relations reached a crisis point over the Ukraine conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Moscow's optimism, stating that these initial steps could enhance communication, ultimately serving the interests of both nations.
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