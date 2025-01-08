Revolutionizing Logistics: MoEVing and Safexpress Join Forces for a Greener Future

In a significant move towards sustainable logistics, MoEVing, a prominent player in electric logistics, has joined hands with Safexpress, India's leading logistics provider, in a strategic partnership. This alliance is poised to usher in a new era of eco-friendly transportation solutions within mainstream delivery services.

The partnership, marked by Safexpress' strategic investment in MoEVing, aims to achieve 100% electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries by 2030. This collaboration not only highlights a shared commitment to environmental sustainability but also leverages MoEVing's expanding fleet of electric vehicles, which currently serves over 25 cities across India.

Vikash Mishra, CEO of MoEVing, emphasizes the importance of sustainable logistics, stating that the partnership sets a precedent for eco-conscious business practices. Rubal Jain, Managing Director of Safexpress, shares this enthusiasm, looking forward to combining their expertise with MoEVing to provide robust and sustainable logistics solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)