A B Cotspin India's Sustainable Textile Triumph

Textile manufacturer A B Cotspin India has announced a significant win, having secured a Rs 14.8 crore order for supplying 500 tonnes of cotton yarn. The company aims to achieve sales between Rs 275 crore and Rs 290 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, with an EBITDA target of around Rs 32 crore.

Committed to environmental responsibility, A B Cotspin actively recycles cotton waste and utilizes innovative techniques such as directly spinning colored yarns from colored waste, effectively minimizing water usage. These efforts comply with Global Recycle Standards, indicating a strong dedication to sustainable practices.

The company is also enhancing its resource conservation initiatives, like rainwater harvesting and solar energy utilization, to reduce its carbon footprint. Currently, with an installed solar capacity of 2800 KW, A B Cotspin aims to expand this to 3310 KW by January 2025, according to Managing Director Deepak Garg. Established in 1997 in Punjab, the firm is a prominent player listed on NSE Emerge, reporting a turnover of Rs 255.76 crore in FY24.

