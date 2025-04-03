Empowering Waste Workers: Darjeeling's New Recycling Revolution

The Darjeeling District witnesses a transformative recycling program as Tieedi Permaculture Foundation collaborates with Tetra Pak. This initiative paves the way for recycling used beverage cartons, marking a significant stride in waste management.

The partnership empowers informal waste workers by offering them formal recognition, training, and healthcare support. It establishes a structured recycling network that enhances both environmental sustainability and the livelihoods of waste pickers, connecting them to formal opportunities.

With cartons set to be processed at Khatema Fibres, the program also engages the local youth from Sonada Degree College, fostering a bridge between research and hands-on waste management, ultimately promoting a decentralized and community-focused recycling solution.

