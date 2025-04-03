Left Menu

Empowering Waste Workers: Darjeeling's New Recycling Revolution

In Darjeeling District, Tieedi Permaculture Foundation and Tetra Pak have launched a recycling program for beverage cartons, benefiting households, businesses, and informal waste workers. This collaborative effort includes formal recognition and training for waste pickers, with cartons processed by Khatema Fibres. The initiative involves community involvement and youth participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Darjeeling District witnesses a transformative recycling program as Tieedi Permaculture Foundation collaborates with Tetra Pak. This initiative paves the way for recycling used beverage cartons, marking a significant stride in waste management.

The partnership empowers informal waste workers by offering them formal recognition, training, and healthcare support. It establishes a structured recycling network that enhances both environmental sustainability and the livelihoods of waste pickers, connecting them to formal opportunities.

With cartons set to be processed at Khatema Fibres, the program also engages the local youth from Sonada Degree College, fostering a bridge between research and hands-on waste management, ultimately promoting a decentralized and community-focused recycling solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

