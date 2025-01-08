VOC Port's Remarkable Surge in Windmill Blade Exports

V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadu has reported an impressive leap in its windmill blade handling operations, showcasing a commitment to the renewable energy sector. This fiscal year, up until December 2024, the port handled 1,869 blades—a notable 40% increase from the previous year's 1,332 blades for the same period.

The month of December alone saw the port managing 294 blades, a staggering 234% rise compared to the previous year's 88 blades in December 2023. Additionally, the number of handling ships increased to 75, marking a 50% growth from last year's 49 ships during the same timeframe.

The port facilities are equipped with ample storage and cranes to ensure efficient, secure handling of the oversized blades, facilitating timely deliveries via congestion-free roads. The blades, produced in Bengaluru, Trichy, and Chennai, are exported to nations such as the U.S., Turkey, and various European countries.

Chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit praised the concerted efforts of the port's stakeholders, emphasizing the port's strategic role in the global export markets and its contributions to promoting sustainable energy solutions. V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, also known historically as Tuticorin Port Trust, stands as one of India's 12 major ports.

