Left Menu

APSEZ Climbs Global Sustainability Rankings, Leads in Environment Dimension

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has been ranked among the top 10 global transportation companies in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, improving its score to 68. APSEZ maintains its leadership in the Environment dimension and remains committed to sustainability goals and responsible business practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:49 IST
APSEZ Climbs Global Sustainability Rankings, Leads in Environment Dimension
An Adani port (Image: APSEZ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has secured its spot among the world's top 10 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The company recorded a score of 68, marking a three-point improvement from the previous year, as reported in a company statement on Wednesday.

APSEZ continues to dominate the Environment dimension for a second year, achieving the highest marks in critical areas such as Transparency, Reporting, and Supply Chain Management. This distinction underscores its commitment to sustainable practices and corporate responsibility, as emphasized by CEO Ashwini Gupta, who reaffirmed the company's dedication to its Net Zero by 2040 goal.

As of December 2024, 60% of transport sector companies have participated in the assessment. APSEZ, part of the Adani Group, has transitioned from a port company to a comprehensive transport utility, managing 15 major ports across India and projects in Sri Lanka and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025