APSEZ Climbs Global Sustainability Rankings, Leads in Environment Dimension

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has secured its spot among the world's top 10 in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The company recorded a score of 68, marking a three-point improvement from the previous year, as reported in a company statement on Wednesday.

APSEZ continues to dominate the Environment dimension for a second year, achieving the highest marks in critical areas such as Transparency, Reporting, and Supply Chain Management. This distinction underscores its commitment to sustainable practices and corporate responsibility, as emphasized by CEO Ashwini Gupta, who reaffirmed the company's dedication to its Net Zero by 2040 goal.

As of December 2024, 60% of transport sector companies have participated in the assessment. APSEZ, part of the Adani Group, has transitioned from a port company to a comprehensive transport utility, managing 15 major ports across India and projects in Sri Lanka and beyond.

