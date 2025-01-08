Left Menu

Rally in Defence Stocks Lifts European Shares Amid Inflation Fears

European shares rose on Wednesday, led by gains in defence stocks, despite global inflation concerns. The STOXX 600 index increased anticipating potential NATO spending boosts. U.S. data indicating a strong economy tempered expectations for further rate cuts. Meanwhile, oil prices rose due to reduced supply from Russia and OPEC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:41 IST
Rally in Defence Stocks Lifts European Shares Amid Inflation Fears
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a striking divergence from U.S. and Asian markets, European shares climbed on Wednesday, propelled by a robust rally in defence stocks. The STOXX 600 index ascended 0.3%, reaching its highest point since mid-December, following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for NATO allies to increase spending.

Reports about auto tariffs and European wind energy affected specific sectors, while the broader market remained fixated on the U.S. economic landscape. Following favorable jobs and service sector data, investors adjusted their outlook on potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, anticipating fewer decreases than previously expected.

Amidst global financial movements, oil prices experienced an uptick, driven by limited supply from OPEC and Russia, with Brent crude rising 0.67% to $77.57 per barrel. Conversely, the euro weakened against a stronger dollar, reflecting ongoing concerns over regulatory uncertainties impacting currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025