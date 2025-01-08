Crompton Greaves Shines with National Safety Award at Global Summit

Mumbai, India—Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL) has once again been lauded for its commitment to safety, receiving the prestigious 2024 National Safety Award at the 12th Global Safety Summit. This accolade, presented under the category of Large Enterprises in the Electrical Consumer Durables Sector, underscores the company's unwavering dedication to high safety standards, particularly at its Bethora, Goa plant.

The award was bestowed by Nihal Anwar Siddiqui of GD Goenka University, cementing Crompton's reputation for excellence in safety practices. This second consecutive win highlights the company's focus on creating a safe working environment and integrating safety as a core aspect of its operations. The Global Safety Summit, organized by the Fire and Safety Forum and supported by the United Nations Global Compact Network India, is a significant event that brings together industry leaders to discuss sustainability and safety trends.

Manoj Kumar, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Crompton, emphasized that safety is not merely a compliance issue but a fundamental principle in the company's culture. Through various initiatives, such as enhancing workplace safety and ensuring 100% regulatory compliance, Crompton continues to lead by example. The company's efforts in innovating energy-efficient products have also been recognized, with honors like the National Energy Consumer Awards bolstering its industry standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)