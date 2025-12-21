Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues Shines in India's Dominant T20 Win Against Sri Lanka

Jemimah Rodrigues played a key role in India's eight-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the first match of the T20 series. With her unbeaten 69, India comfortably chased down the target of 122. Indian bowlers had restricted Sri Lanka to 121 for 6 in 20 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:11 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues delivered an impressive performance, securing an unbeaten 69 runs to guide India to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the five-game T20 International series on Sunday.

Rodrigues demonstrated exceptional form, striking 10 boundaries in her 44-ball innings. Supported by Smriti Mandhana's 25 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 15 not out, the Indian team easily chased down the 122-run target, finishing with 122 for 2 in just 14.4 overs.

Earlier, a disciplined effort by the Indian bowlers limited Sri Lanka to 121 for 6. Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Shree Charani each took one wicket, while three Sri Lankan players were run out. Vishmi Gunaratne led the Sri Lankan scorecard with 39 runs, as India showcased their strength in their first match since winning the ODI World Cup.

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

