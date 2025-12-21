Avatar's Fiery Triumph: Cameron's Latest Shines in Global Box Office

Director James Cameron's latest installment in the 'Avatar' series, titled 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' has stormed the global box office, securing approximately $345 million in sales during its debut weekend, as reported by distributor Walt Disney. The film's earnings fell in line with forecasts predicting at least $340 million.

The domestic box office contributions, covering the U.S. and Canada, amounted to $88 million, according to Disney. The film features Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington as voices for the leading Na'vi characters, who are embroiled in a battle to protect their family and home planet.

Since its inception with the 2009 release, the 'Avatar' franchise has amassed a following, with the original holding the record for highest-grossing film at $2.9 billion. Its sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' released in 2022, stands as the third highest-grossing film with $2.3 billion.