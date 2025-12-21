Left Menu

Avatar's Fiery Triumph: Cameron's Latest Shines in Global Box Office

The third 'Avatar' film, 'Fire and Ash,' directed by James Cameron, achieved $345 million in global box office sales during its opening weekend, according to distributor Walt Disney. The film matched pre-weekend forecasts and continues the saga of the Na'vi, voiced by Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington.

Updated: 21-12-2025 22:08 IST
Director James Cameron's latest installment in the 'Avatar' series, titled 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' has stormed the global box office, securing approximately $345 million in sales during its debut weekend, as reported by distributor Walt Disney. The film's earnings fell in line with forecasts predicting at least $340 million.

The domestic box office contributions, covering the U.S. and Canada, amounted to $88 million, according to Disney. The film features Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington as voices for the leading Na'vi characters, who are embroiled in a battle to protect their family and home planet.

Since its inception with the 2009 release, the 'Avatar' franchise has amassed a following, with the original holding the record for highest-grossing film at $2.9 billion. Its sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' released in 2022, stands as the third highest-grossing film with $2.3 billion.

