IPO Unveiling Deferred: Mouri Tech and Amanta Healthcare Take a Pause

Mouri Tech, an IT solution provider, and Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company Amanta Healthcare have retracted their initial public offerings (IPOs). The retraction, revealed in an update from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), remains without publicly disclosed reasons.

Filed in September-October 2024, Mouri Tech's draft described plans for a new equity share issue worth Rs 440 crore and a Rs 1,060 crore offer-for-sale by existing promoters and shareholders. Proceeds aimed at debt reduction and other strategic uses are indefinitely on hold.

Amanta Healthcare, focusing on medical devices and sterile liquid products, planned to offer a fresh issue of 1.25 crore equity shares. Incorporated in 1994, the company holds 113 active product registrations globally. The IPO withdrawal postpones its capital raising endeavors indefinitely.

(With inputs from agencies.)