Processed Food Industry: A Pillar for India's Vision 2047

Union Minister Chirag Paswan asserted that the processed food industry is set to play a crucial role in India's development by 2047, during his speech at the 8th Indusfood event.

Addressing the potential in the industry, Paswan pointed to a rising demand linked to changing lifestyles and familial structures, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The need to maximize the global reach of Indian cuisine and enhance food safety was also highlighted, with plans underway to establish 100 testing labs. Paswan was joined by yoga guru Baba Ramdev and other officials at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)