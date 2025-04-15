EU Stands Firm on Food Safety in U.S. Trade Talks

The European Union has resolutely decided not to compromise on food safety standards as it navigates trade negotiations with the United States, aimed at removing tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump. This firm stance was confirmed by an EU spokesperson on Tuesday.

Olof Gill, the spokesperson, informed reporters in Brussels that while technical level trade discussions between the EU and the U.S. are ongoing, a deeper level of engagement from the U.S. administration is necessary to secure a deal.

These trade talks highlight the EU's commitment to its regulatory standards amidst tariff disputes, underlining the complexity of finding mutual ground in international trade agreements.

