Left Menu

EU Stands Firm on Food Safety in U.S. Trade Talks

The European Union has maintained a firm stance on food safety standards in ongoing trade negotiations with the United States amid efforts to alleviate tariffs introduced by the Trump administration. Technical discussions continue, with additional engagement required from the U.S. to reach a comprehensive agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:25 IST
EU Stands Firm on Food Safety in U.S. Trade Talks
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has resolutely decided not to compromise on food safety standards as it navigates trade negotiations with the United States, aimed at removing tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump. This firm stance was confirmed by an EU spokesperson on Tuesday.

Olof Gill, the spokesperson, informed reporters in Brussels that while technical level trade discussions between the EU and the U.S. are ongoing, a deeper level of engagement from the U.S. administration is necessary to secure a deal.

These trade talks highlight the EU's commitment to its regulatory standards amidst tariff disputes, underlining the complexity of finding mutual ground in international trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025