Embezzlement Scandal Rocks Medininagar Medical College

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore vowed action against an outsourcing company at Medininagar Medical College for alleged embezzlement. The company violated a 2021 agreement by not hiring the promised 135 sanitation workers, prompting a government probe to recover siphoned funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Finance Minister, Radha Krishna Kishore, announced on Wednesday that action will be taken against an outsourcing company involved with Medininagar Medical College, Palamu, for alleged financial misconduct. The company is accused of violating a 2021 agreement, leading to government plans for financial recovery.

During a recent inspection, discrepancies were discovered, showing 47 workers were on duty when records indicated 51, hinting at potential embezzlement of public funds. These irregularities were noted on multiple occasions, raising concerns about the integrity of operations at the hospital.

The minister disclosed that the government allocates Rs 13 lakh monthly to the company, which failed to employ the required 135 workers as stipulated. An investigative probe has been ordered to quantify the financial losses and ensure accountable recovery of government resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

