Forest Officer Arrested in Tendu Leaf Embezzlement Scandal

An Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer has been arrested by the Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau over his alleged involvement in a tendu leaf remuneration embezzlement scheme. The officer, Ashok Kumar Patel, was taken into custody in connection with the financial irregularities in Sukma district.

This marks the first arrest related to the case, as investigators eye more suspects involved in this alleged misuse of public funds. Patel, suspecting no wrongdoing, claims insufficient evidence supports the charges against him, despite prior allegations of disproportionate assets.

The Anti Corruption Bureau has seized over Rs 26 lakh during raids at 12 different locations, along with critical documents and electronic evidence related to the case. As investigations unfold, the corruption scandal deepens, with more leads anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)