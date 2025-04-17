Left Menu

Forest Officer Arrested in Tendu Leaf Embezzlement Scandal

An IFoS officer, Ashok Kumar Patel, was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau in connection with a tendu leaf remuneration embezzlement scandal in Sukma. He allegedly misused his position to embezzle funds meant for tendu leaf collectors. Investigations continue amid further arrests and the seizure of substantial evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:29 IST
Forest Officer Arrested in Tendu Leaf Embezzlement Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer has been arrested by the Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau over his alleged involvement in a tendu leaf remuneration embezzlement scheme. The officer, Ashok Kumar Patel, was taken into custody in connection with the financial irregularities in Sukma district.

This marks the first arrest related to the case, as investigators eye more suspects involved in this alleged misuse of public funds. Patel, suspecting no wrongdoing, claims insufficient evidence supports the charges against him, despite prior allegations of disproportionate assets.

The Anti Corruption Bureau has seized over Rs 26 lakh during raids at 12 different locations, along with critical documents and electronic evidence related to the case. As investigations unfold, the corruption scandal deepens, with more leads anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025