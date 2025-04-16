Left Menu

Former Kursk Governor Charged in Embezzlement Scandal

Former Kursk governor Alexei Smirnov has been detained and charged with embezzling funds meant for constructing defences. This follows a Ukrainian incursion into Kursk in August 2024. Smirnov, along with his deputy, is in pre-trial detention. The case relates to prior arrests of Kursk officials over similar issues.

Alexei Smirnov, the ex-governor of Russia's Kursk region, faces embezzlement charges concerning funds allocated for defensive structures. His detention marks a significant development amid previous Russian efforts to repel Ukrainian forces who seized parts of Kursk in August 2024.

Smirnov, who led the region during the border incursion, was detained alongside his former deputy, Alexei Dedov. While the Russian government has regained control, the financial irregularities have prompted legal actions against key officials.

The Interior Ministry's announcement links this case to earlier arrests related to abuse of office, highlighting systemic issues in regional governance. President Vladimir Putin previously admonished Smirnov for focusing on military rather than civilian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

