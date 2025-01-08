Left Menu

Traffic Turmoil: Delhi's Khadar Puliya Junction Advisory

The Delhi Police have issued an advisory concerning traffic disruptions at Khadar Puliya junction due to ongoing construction on Agra Canal Road. With the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway development exacerbating congestion, alternative routes are suggested for commuters traveling between Faridabad, Noida, and Delhi to ensure smoother journeys.

Updated: 08-01-2025 20:28 IST
  • India

Delhi commuters face traffic disruptions as ongoing construction at Agra Canal Road affects travel at Khadar Puliya junction. The Delhi Police have issued an advisory with alternative routes, urging motorists to adapt.

The construction is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway development, including a new bridge. An influx of travelers from neighboring states has intensified congestion.

To ease travel, Faridabad to Noida commuters should consider Mathura Road, while those traveling from Noida to Delhi are advised to use the DND flyover. Compliance with these routes is encouraged for a smoother commute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

