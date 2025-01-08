Traffic Turmoil: Delhi's Khadar Puliya Junction Advisory
The Delhi Police have issued an advisory concerning traffic disruptions at Khadar Puliya junction due to ongoing construction on Agra Canal Road. With the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway development exacerbating congestion, alternative routes are suggested for commuters traveling between Faridabad, Noida, and Delhi to ensure smoother journeys.
The construction is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway development, including a new bridge. An influx of travelers from neighboring states has intensified congestion.
To ease travel, Faridabad to Noida commuters should consider Mathura Road, while those traveling from Noida to Delhi are advised to use the DND flyover. Compliance with these routes is encouraged for a smoother commute.
