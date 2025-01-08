Rising Gilt Yields Challenge UK's Fiscal Path

Britain is grappling with surging government borrowing costs this week, complicating Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' efforts to raise billions through bond sales. The proceeds aim to support public services and stimulate economic growth. Investor demand for higher returns has driven up yields.

The 30-year British gilts saw a significant uptick. It notably outpaced bond increases in other countries reaching heights not seen since August 1998. The Bank of England's cautious stance on interest rate cuts adds pressure, although the market reaction remains less severe than during the 2022 'mini-budget' turmoil.

In response, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Reeves announced plans to escalate borrowing by £142 billion over five years. With existing public debt substantial, their strategy includes tax hikes amid concerns over Britain's fiscal stability.

