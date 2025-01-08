Left Menu

MOIL Fined for Excess Manganese Mining

State-owned MOIL has been fined Rs 16.77 crore by the Balaghat collector for excess production at its Tirodi mine without environmental clearance from 1993 to 1996 and 2006 to 2009. MOIL plans to appeal the decision. The penalty won't affect its current operations.

MOIL Fined for Excess Manganese Mining
State-owned manganese miner, MOIL, faces a Rs 16.77 crore fine imposed by the collector of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. The penalty comes from allegations of overproduction at the company's Tirodi mine that exceeded environmental clearance limits between 1993-1996 and 2006-2009.

The news was announced in a BSE filing on Wednesday, with MOIL declaring intentions to appeal the decision before an appellate authority. Despite the hefty fine, MOIL assures it will not impact ongoing operations at its various sites.

MOIL, a miniratna company, maintains its headquarters in Nagpur, operating several manganese ore mines across Maharashtra's Nagpur and Bhandara districts, as well as the Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh.

