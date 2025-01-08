Dollar Surge Amid Tariff Talks and Fed Speculations

The U.S. dollar gained momentum for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, bolstered by rising bond yields and market chatter about President-elect Donald Trump's potential emergency tariff measures.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note reached their highest since April, following reports of Trump's consideration of a national economic emergency to back new tariffs. This move aligns with the ongoing narrative of a robust dollar, even amidst mixed employment data.

While U.S. private payrolls saw a notable decline, initial jobless claims unexpectedly dropped. Such economic variables, alongside the Fed's upcoming meetings and inflation forecasts, continue to shape investor expectations and impact global currency exchange rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)