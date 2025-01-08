Left Menu

Dollar Surge Amid Tariff Talks and Fed Speculations

The U.S. dollar gained strength as U.S. bond yields surged, driven by speculations about emergency tariff measures by President-elect Trump. Conflicting U.S. labor data and evolving Federal Reserve expectations influenced market dynamics. Treasury yields hit a peak, affecting global currency movements and highlighting economic uncertainties.

Updated: 08-01-2025 21:47 IST
The U.S. dollar gained momentum for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, bolstered by rising bond yields and market chatter about President-elect Donald Trump's potential emergency tariff measures.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury note reached their highest since April, following reports of Trump's consideration of a national economic emergency to back new tariffs. This move aligns with the ongoing narrative of a robust dollar, even amidst mixed employment data.

While U.S. private payrolls saw a notable decline, initial jobless claims unexpectedly dropped. Such economic variables, alongside the Fed's upcoming meetings and inflation forecasts, continue to shape investor expectations and impact global currency exchange rates.

