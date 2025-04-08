Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Criticizes China's Trade Actions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized China's tariff escalation, stating it's a strategic error since the U.S. exports significantly less to China. President Trump will be directly involved in forthcoming trade negotiations, considering EU non-tariff barriers and a potential energy deal involving Japan and South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:34 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Criticizes China's Trade Actions
U.S. Treasury Secretary

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed his disapproval of China's increased tariffs, labeling the move as a significant misstep. In a CNBC interview, Bessent pointed out that the U.S. exports only a fifth of what it imports from China, suggesting the decision may backfire on Beijing.

In upcoming trade negotiations, President Donald Trump is set to play a direct role. Bessent remarked that all topics, including the European Union's non-tariff barriers such as value-added taxes, are open for discussion.

The U.S. is also evaluating potential trade benefits, like an energy deal in Alaska, which Japan and South Korea are interested in funding. Not only could this create more American jobs, it would also help to decrease the trade deficit, Bessent noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025